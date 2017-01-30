Suspected shoplifter allegedly displays a gun at Wal-Mart

A A

A man reportedly brandished a handgun Sunday night when staff at the Wal-Mart on Northeast 104th Avenue confronted him when he allegedly tried to steal merchandise, according to police.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said a loss prevention officer at the store attempted to apprehend the man when he tried shoplifting something, but the suspect fled.

The security staffer followed the man into the store parking lot where at one point the suspect turned around a pointed a black handgun at him, according to police.

The loss prevention officer called 911 around 7:50 p.m. as the man left.

Kapp said officers brought out a police dog but were unable to find the suspect.