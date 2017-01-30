TigerStop hires former Leatherman exec

A A

VANCOUVER – TigerStop, a Vancouver-based maker of computerized equipment for precision sawing, cutting and boring, announced Monday that Rakesh Sridharan will become its CEO of worldwide operations.

Sridharan most recently served as president of LED Lenser, a subsidiary of Leatherman Tool Group.

The hire caps a strong year for TigerStop, according to founder Spencer Dick. In a statement, he said the past year was its strongest in its 21-year history.

“Rakesh has come aboard at just the right time to help guide our tremendous growth, ensuring that TigerStop continues to provide exceptional products and service on all fonts,” he said.

Dick will remain founder and a member of the company’s board of directors. The announcement said he will “focus on his true passion of new product innovation to bring the next generation of TigerStop products to market.”

Sridharan, who holds an engineering degree and master’s degrees in manufacturing and business, said he was “honored” to join the company.