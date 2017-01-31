Boys basketball: Firm Foundation 53, Three Rivers Christian 43

A A

Firm Foundation is one step closer to locking up the second seed in the Class 1B District IB boys basketball playoffs after its 53-43 road victory over Three Rivers Christian Tuesday night in Longview.

Daniel Kogler posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, and added three blocks, and Andrew Rommel had 12 points, six rebounds, five steals, five rebounds and four blocks, but Eagles coach John Stevens praised Rommel’s defensive efforts on Three Rivers Christian’s Ryan Ransom (19 points). The ninth grader had 33 points in the teams’ previous meeting.

A win in Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Washington School for the Deaf gives the Eagles the 1B Columbia Valley League’s second seed, and a first-round home game at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

FIRM FOUNDATION 53, THREE RIVERS CHRISTIAN 43

THREE RIVERS CHRISTIAN — Ransom 19, Richards 4, Reiger 2, Dembrowsky 0, Caddel 0, Reinke 2, Morano-Chandler 4, Dusta 10, Kloptman 2. Totals 12 (3) 6-16 43.

FIRM FOUNDATION — Colton Close 0, Kaden Richter 3, Baker Evan 6, Trayton Maunu 9, Andrew Rommel 12, Daniel Kogler 19, August Helmes 4. Totals 18 (8) 9-19 53.

Firm Found 8 11 21 13–53

TRC. 14 8 8 13–43