Boys basketball: King’s Way Christian 66, Stevenson 63

The Knights pushed their lead in the race for the 1A Trico League title to two games over La Center with their victory over the Bulldogs behind a game-high 26 points from Karter Graves.

Graves was 7 of 21 shooting, but hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for his 26 points. As a team, King’s way hit 19 of 24 free throws. Skyler Freeman added 19 for the Knights, who are now 8-1 in league play.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 66, STEVENSON 63

STEVENSON — Theo Lanz 0, Ryan Fielding 0, Luke Nichols 1, Lincoln Krog 4, Austin Brannan 16, Brenden Dillingham 3, Isaac Hoidal 13, Alex Delarosa 13, Brigham Campbell 10, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 3. Totals 24 (4) 11-19 63.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nic Pulicella 0, Jared Jarvi 6, Chris Cotton 0, Luke Hoffman 10, Karter Graves 26, Gage Koenders 0, Matt Bryant 3, Karson Jones 2, Skyler Freeman 19. Totals 21 (5) 19-24 66.

Stevenson 13 15 19 16–63

KW 14 14 21 17–66