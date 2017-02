Boys basketball: Mark Morris 81, Washougal 48

A A

Collin Prangley scored 21 points, but the Panthers couldn’t keep up with the hot-shooting Monarchs in Longview.

Mark Morris (13-5, 8-2) remained atop the 2A GSHL with a balanced attack. Will Burghardt scored 18 points, Tyler Berger added 16 while Garrett Berger and Connor Strange each scored 10.

Washougal (4-13, 2-7) was outscored 28-16 in the second quarter.

MARK MORRIS 81, WASHOUGAL 48

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 7, Collin Prangley 21, Jake Klackner 6, Troy Prince-Butterfield 5, Mitchell Leon 0, Ben Gutkind 0, Carter Murray 2, Carson Adams 4, John Miner 0, Bailey Deming 3, Ryan Bausch 0. Totals 14 (4) 8-12 48.

MARK MORRIS — Tanner Vaillencourt 0, Gage Hendrickson 3, Masen Baker 14, Connor Strange 10, Garrett Berger 10, Tyler Berger 16, Will Burghardt 18, Zach Rismoen 8, Kyle Matthews 2. Totals 20 (10) 11-15 81.

Washougal 7 16 10 15–48

MM 16 28 22 15–81

JV — Washougal 45-39. C — Washougal 49-40.