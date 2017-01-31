Boys basketball: Seton Catholic 83, Castle Rock 69

A A

Isaiah Parker scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Cougars to their road victory over the Rockets.

Parker was one of four Seton Catholic players to score in double figures; Tyler Davis added 19 points, Garrett Wellman chipped in 15 and Andy Olson had 11.

SETON CATHOLIC 83, CASTLE ROCK 69

SETON CATHOLIC — Henry Demsky 6, Isaiah Parker 28, Matt Kent 3, Ben Owen 0, Jaden Ephraim 0, Topher Strong 0, Tyler Davis 18, Chris Dumas 0, Garrett Wellman 15, Max Moreland 2, Andy Olson 11. Totals 31 (8) 13-15.

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 25, Bryce DesArmo 20, Skyler King 5, Nathan Smith, Parker Patching 0, Dakota Golden 10, Josh Belcher 0, Billy Toutai 0, Hunter Jansen 2, Dylan Holborn 7. Totals 25 (8) 11-17.

Seton Cath. 21 22 17 23–83

Castle Rock 19 14 18 18–69

JV — Seton Catholic won.