CREDC names two officers, nine directors

The Columbia River Economic Development Council has named its board of directors and officers for 2017.

The private-public organization tasked with attracting businesses to Clark County named Columbia Bank executive Lisa Dow as treasurer and Lisa Lowe, of the law firm Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt, as secretary.

Both officer positions have one-year terms.

The board also named nine people to three-year terms on the board, four for the first time.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible group of engaged and dedicated individuals lending their expertise to the organization,” said Greg Seifer, the current CREDC Board Chair and President, and CEO of Biggs Insurance Services. “The organization is as strong as I’ve ever seen it, and we’re looking forward to a productive and active year.”

The nine people elected to the organization’s board of directors are:

• Lance Barrett, managing member, Barrett & Company.

• Vincent Bradley, president and CEO, Banfield Pet Hospital.

• Mei Wu, managing director, SmartRG.

• Craig Yabui, vice president, JH Kelly.

• LeAnne Bremer, partner, Miller Nash Graham & Dunn.

• Darrion Bowers, vice president, operations, CenturyLink.

• Brian Fleetwood, vice president, commercial loans, Heritage Bank.

• Kim Leathley, director, strategy planning and business development, PeaceHealth.

• Kevin Tapani, vice president, Tapani Inc.

Two staffers received promotions, as well: Samantha Codi Walker was named marketing and events manager, and Max Ault was promoted to vice president and director of business development.

The full membership of the board is listed at www.credc.org/board-of-directors