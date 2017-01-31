Democrats decry immigration order

A A

Olympia – Democratic members of the state Legislature have sent a letter to President Donald Trump decrying his recent executive order on immigration.

The letter, signed by all 74 Democrats in the state House and Senate, was sent Tuesday. Trump’s order temporarily suspends immigration from seven countries and the United States’ broader refugee program. It has drawn nationwide protests since the order was issued on Friday.

The letter from the lawmakers says that the action “threatens the foundational values of our state and nation, including freedom from religious discrimination and our unique identity as a country established by courageous immigrants.”