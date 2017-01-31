Girls basketball: King’s Way Christian 44, Stevenson 30

A A

MacKenzie Ellertson’s game-high 20 points and seven assists helped extend the Knights’ winning streak to three games with a win over the Bulldogs.

King’s Way Christian is now 3-6 in 1A Trico League play.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 44, STEVENSON 30

STEVENSON — Jaida Emerson 0, Kaitlyn Rathgeber 9, Adriana Campbell 0, Serena Blackledge 0, Jazmine Morat 6, Ashley Brannan 2, Kennedy O’Mahoney 5, Zoey Zapfe 2, Peighton Campbell 4. Totals 16 (3) 4-15 30.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 7, Bethany Hutchin 0, Hannah Moats 14, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 2, Gigi Conway 0, Hannah Nichols 12, MacKenzie Ellertson 20, Zoe Feldman 0, Kaisha Stokes 0. Totals 15 (4) 9-11 44.

Stevenson 9 3 7 11–30

KW 16 8 14 6–44