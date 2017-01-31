Girls basketball: R.A. Long 53, Ridgefield 43

A A

Amy Bishop-Smith had seven points and 12 rebounds as the Spudders dropped a 2A GSHL game on the road.

R.A. LONG 53, RIDGEFIELD 43

RIDGEFIELD –Sarah Jenkins 11, Devi Dugan 10, Aliesha Ball 0, Kylie Greenwald 3, Kaia Oliver 2, Emma Jenkins 2, Emi Long 0, Karli Oliver 8, Amy Bishop-Smith 7. Totals 14 (5) 10-14 43.

R.A. LONG — Arianna Maryott 4, Eastyn Reeves 10, Khloe Snair 17, Sadie Allen 0, Shauncey Flemming 0, Mya Kirzy 18, Abagail Smith 4. Totals 19 (3) 12-19 53.

Ridgefield 8 12 12 11–43

R.A. Long 7 18 9 19–53

JV — Ridgefield won 29-28.