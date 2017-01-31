Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 58, North Clackamas Christian 23

A A

Nami Nsubuga had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars in non-league game.

Tiana Scruggs added 12 points and five rebounds, and Kaley Beckwith had 10 points.

SETON CATHOLIC 58, NORTH CLACKAMAS CHRISTIAN 23

NCC — Pietz 7, Steele 4, Lay 2, M. Pitzel 6, J. Pitzel 4. Totals 9 (0) 5-15 23.

SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 4, Kaley Beckwith 10, Emma Watkins 2, Jasmine Morgan 2, Tiana Scruggs 12, Amy Fraizer 7, Josie Partridge 4, Nami Nsubuga 13, Katherine Zdunich 4. Totals 25 (5) 3-6 58.

NCC 2 6 9 6–23

Seton 10 18 11 19–58