VANCOUVER – Accounts who specialize in ABLE accounts — tax-advantaged savings accounts for people with disabilities and their families — will host a workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stephen’s Place, 501 S.E. Ellsworth Road.

The Palladio Group is hosting the workshop on how Washington residents can participate. Sign up by contacting Ricky Verastegui at 503-542-9409 or rverastegui@financialguide.com.