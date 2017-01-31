Gymnastics growth statewide leads to expanded state meet

A A

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has made a big change to the state gymnastics championships, and it will have an impact on Southwest Washington.

In past seasons, the 3A/2A meet consisted of eight teams, while the 4A competition had four teams.

Beginning this month, the 4A competition will double in size — to eight teams as well as double its allotment of individuals to match the 3A/2A meet.

With so many athletes in competition, the championships will be stretched from two days to three days at the Tacoma Dome’s Exhibition Hall.

The 3A/2A meet will begin Thursday, Feb. 16 and conclude the next day. The 4A meet will start Feb. 17 and conclude the next day.

A large number of 3A schools that chose to “opt-up” last year during reclassification has made for more Class 4A gymnastics programs than in previous years.

“It moved that number just about the threshold from a four-team entry to an eight-team entry,” said Brian Smith, the assistant executive director of the WIAA in charge of gymnastics.

It did not, however, take down enough 3A/2A teams to warrant changing that format.

“Couldn’t fit it all in one day,” Smith said. “This year, we’re going to try going three days and evaluate to see if we can make it better.”

It does mean for certain that a 4A team from Southwest Washington will make it to state. In recent years, the District 4 champion would then have to go to a regional meet in order to qualify. Under an eight-team state format, the district champion will go directly to state.

The 3A/2A team and all-around competition will be concluded on that first day, Feb. 16. The individual event finals will be the morning of Feb. 17, a Friday. The 4A team and all-around will be completed that Friday night, with 4A indivdual events finals to be held Feb. 18, on a Saturday morning.