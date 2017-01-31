Iran refuses to confirm if it staged test of missile

A A

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday refused to confirm whether his country recently conducted a missile test, saying the Iranian missile program is not part of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The U.N. Security Council met privately later at the Trump administration’s request, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said afterward that the world should be “alarmed” at the Iranian test and the council should take action.

Haley called the medium-range ballistic missile test “absolutely unacceptable” and said Iran is “being naive” by thinking the U.S. and others accept its contention that it has no intention of attacking any country.

“I will tell the people across the world that is something we should be alarmed about,” she said. “The United States is not naive. We are not going to stand by. You will see us call them out as we said we would, and you’re also gonna see us act accordingly.”

During a joint news conference with visiting French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was asked if Iran had conducted a recent missile test.

“The missile issue is not part of the nuclear deal. As all signatories to the nuclear deal have announced, the missile issue is not a part of” the deal, he said.

Iran’s missiles, he added, are “not designed for the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead … Our ballistic missile was designed to carry a normal warhead in the field of legitimate defense.”

A U.S. defense official said Monday that the missile test ended with a “failed” re-entry into earth’s atmosphere. The official had no other details, including the type of missile. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was looking into whether the ballistic missile test violated a 2015 Security Council resolution.

Zarif said he hopes the issue is not used as “an excuse for some political games by the new U.S. administration. The Iranian people would never allow their defense to be subject to the permission of others.”

Iran has long boasted of having missiles that can travel 1,243 miles, placing much of the Middle East, including Israel, in range. Iran says its missiles are key to deterring a U.S. or Israeli attack.

In a video posted on his Facebook page Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he planned to discuss Iran in his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

“I intend to raise with him the renewal of sanctions against Iran, sanctions against the ballistic missiles and additional sanctions against terror and also to take care of this failed nuclear agreement,” Netanyahu said.

In May 2016, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan issued a vague denial after a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guard reported that the country had test-fired a ballistic missile with a 2,000-kilometer range. The powerful Revolutionary Guard is in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Deghan said no missile had been tested “with the range that was published in the media,” but he did not deny that a ballistic missile had been tested.

Earlier, last March, Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles — one emblazoned with the phrase “Israel must be wiped out” in Hebrew — setting off an international outcry.

Haley said the missile tested Sunday had a range of 300 kilometers.

Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, said the Security Council decided to refer the test to its committee dealing with Iranian issues and asked for an investigation. This is the same procedure the council has carried out with previous Iranian missile tests.