Lawmaker denies he mistreated assistants

Olympia – A state lawmaker who has been restricted from supervising legislative assistants for at least a year after accusations of mistreatment said he has done nothing wrong.

In a Facebook statement posted early Tuesday morning, Republican Rep. Jesse Young said that lawyers are involved and that he will ultimately be vindicated. In a Dec. 13 letter sent from a House attorney, Young was notified that the chamber was taking actions to address a “pattern of hostile and intimidating behavior.”

Young alleged that the letter was leaked to The Associated Press “for political purposes.”

The letter says House administrators will consider removing the restrictions if Young completes an anger management program, a management training program and respectful workplace training. Young said that House administrators have refused to provide him with the exact allegations.