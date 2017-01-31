Links to area basketball standings and schedules

For boys and girls basketball in 4A, 3A and 2A GSHL, 1A Trico

By Tim Martinez, Columbian Assistant Sports Editor

Published:

 

Here are links to team standings and team-by-team schedules and results in Southwest Washington 4A-1A leagues for boys and girls basketball

Boys basketball

4A Greater St. Helens League

3A Greater St. Helens League

2A Greater St. Helens League

1A Trico League

Girls basketball

4A Greater St. Helens League

3A Greater St. Helens League

2A Greater St. Helens League

1A Trico League
