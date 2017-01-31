Snow, freezing rain may close out the week

A A

A week of benign weather could turn nasty as soon as Wednesday, bringing the threat of strong winds, rain, snow, and freezing rain back to Clark County.

The National Weather Service is continuing a special weather statement issued Monday afternoon calling for the weather to change. A revised forecast should be issued by this afternoon or evening.

The latest forecast now calls for Wednesday to be windy, with gusts near 30 mph, and temperatures to fall before freezing. Moisture arrives Thursday afternoon, and could fall as snow and freezing rain through Thursday night. Friday looks drier before freezing rain could return Friday night.

So far it looks like most of the snowfall would be light, with at most two inches accumulating.