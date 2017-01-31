Success story: How Oregon City High got 94 percent of students to graduation

A A

PORTLAND — In August 2014, just before the school year launched, Oregon City High School principal Tom Lovell asked the faculty gathered before him to guess how many Fs they’d collectively given the previous year.

Was it 500? he asked. Or maybe 1,000? The big suburban school was known for helping nearly all students meet state reading, writing and math standards and for its respectable graduation rate, so teachers were shocked when he revealed the correct answer: 2,033 Fs – practically one for every student.

“Is this something we want to put on our website,” Lovell asked them. “Do we want to say, ‘Come to our school and fail?’ No, this is not who we are.”

Beginning then, in ways small and large, the school rededicated itself to becoming a place where students find it very hard to fail.

Last week, the faculty got concrete affirmation that the amped-up care and attention they shower on students is paying off: Oregon City’s on-time graduation rate rose by 5 percentage points to reach 94 percent, including 91 percent among low-income students. That’s an accomplishment unmatched by the 40 other big high schools in the Portland area.

How’d they do it? Teachers and other adults build caring personal relationships with students. The school crafted a safety net that includes a food pantry and free mental health therapy. And two hand-picked teachers hatched a unique program that helps students far behind in credits catch up.

With words and with actions, students say it works.

Hailey Gregus, a petite piano-playing senior, detests math class, a place where she’s too often found struggle and failure. Last year, distraught over a close relative’s suicide attempts and turned off by the petty dramas of teen relationships, she started skipping class. At the dawn of senior year, graduation looked doubtful.

So where is Gregus spending her lunch periods and hours after school each Tuesday and Thursday? In the classroom of math teacher Nathan Lambert, who volunteers his own lunch hour and after-school time, even though she isn’t in any of his classes. Patiently, he helps her and any other students who ask find their way through a maze of mathematical frustration.

Now Gregus is gunning to earn her diploma in June, and thinks she can get there. “I don’t want to let Mr. Lambert down,” she explains. “He’s invested so much in helping in me and he believes in me.”

Can a school make its teachers befriend kids and make sure none of them get overlooked? Lovell thinks so.

He reminds teachers, during inspiring start-of-the-year presentations and in frequent short-hand remarks, that students will try hard in class if their teachers know them as people and believe in them. New hires are chosen in part for showing the will and skill to build those relationships. And as the ethos takes hold, teachers, counselors and other staffers reinforce it in each other, teachers say.

Having a well-run food pantry that sends home food every Friday with any student who needs it and a campus mental health therapist to assist with anxiety or depression helps give heft to the schools’ “we care” message. The school makes it easy for students to discreetly take advantage of that tangible assistance, and students who need it say they’re deeply appreciative.

The first teacher to reach Brendon Neubarth, a sneaker-loving middle child with a halo of long softly curled hair, was Carrie Crawford. Mid-sophomore year, Neubarth transferred in from Gresham High. His father is doing 10 years in prison for attempted murder, his mother had walked out on her children and the Oregon City relative with whom he planned to live wasn’t yet ready to accept him. He spent nights sleeping in backyards, he said.

English is his least favorite class, and Crawford noticed he sat in the back row and kept quiet. But as she does with students who strike a low profile, she kept checking in with him. When Neubarth did open up, he mostly talked about basketball – a game he loves and about which she knows nothing. She kept the conversation going anyway. Their connection grew.

As Lovell theorized would happen, English-class-averse Neubarth leaned into her class. “She is the most amazing lady. She taught us so well and she had fun with it.” He actually read the books she assigned and remembers them well: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Beowulf,” “A Child Called It,” “The Color Purple.” Like sophomores in English classes everywhere, he hated “Beowulf.” Even so, he says, “she made it fun in a way.”

Neubarth, Gregus and nearly 100 other Oregon City at-risk students who have fallen behind in credits also have another ace in their pockets: Oregon City Success Seminar.

A mashup of academics, community building and transcript triage, the seminar course is probably the single biggest reason that just 24 students in last year’s class of 550 students left school without a diploma.

Back in 2014, after the 2,033 Fs were made known, faculty and administrators brainstormed. What could they do smarter to prevent failure – or at least to help students bounce back when it hit? To Lovell, remaking the school’s “credit recovery” program was a no-brainer.

The school’s approach was to bus students who failed a required course or courses to a separate building far from campus for computerized catch-up. Among the problems, Lovell said: The students lost a full class period each day to time spent busing there and back. And why was a school that’s all about relationships putting its most vulnerable students in a primary learning relationship with a computer instead of a person?

The program needed to come back to campus, needed to include plenty of face-to-face teaching and needed just the right people to run it, they decided.

Luckily, Lovell says, those people were already on the Oregon City faculty. The math department had just hired Rose Cottingham, a Portland-born Reed College physics grad who’d realized her dream wasn’t advanced work in theoretical astrophysics. She wanted to draw on her math skills to help people. She was fresh out of graduate school as a first-year teacher. The English department had just hired Sarah Wheeler, an English teacher who’d previously worked as a counselor in a youth behavioral treatment program.

Together, Wheeler and Cottingham created a special place: A classroom where a mismatched group of students bond with their teachers and each other. They largely do as they are asked when given writing or math tasks and, sometimes in fits and starts, make academic progress as never before.

Once she has earned their trust, Wheeler requires students to gather in a daily circle, make eye contact with everyone in the group, share excerpts from their journal assignments and reveal their hopes and challenges. It’s corny. Yet without eye-rolling, they do as she asks. They feed on her and on each other. As circle time ends, they stretch their arms toward the center as if in basketball huddle and at least one of them says “Go team!” Then, without much prompting, they get back to work.

Some of the old program’s computerized lessons and tests are woven in to the new one, and a long handwritten list on the wall proudly records which courses students have completed and gotten credit for this term: government, sociology, global studies, biology. A student named Xena has wrapped up both earth science and physical science with more than a month left in the term.

But the more difficult English and math courses that are the heart of high school are taught by the two teachers in ways students say bring the subjects to life as ordinary classes never did.

Gabriel Moore, an avid reader who dresses all in black and aspires to become a famous author of fantasy fiction, has always had trouble with math, even before he transferred to Oregon City High from California last year. Despite his brainy tendencies and big vocabulary, math could easily have come between him and a diploma.

That no longer seems to be the case. Moore says he feels lucky to have landed in Cottingham’s seminar.

“She’s an amazing teacher. I do look up to her. She’s really helped me.”