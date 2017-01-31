Travel ban opponents to demonstrate at congresswoman’s office

A A

Local Muslims and others who are opposed to the Trump Administration’s new restrictions on immigration and refugees plan to demonstrate at 1 p.m. today outside the Vancouver office of Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, 750 Anderson Street.

The action is being planned by Shirin Elkoshairi, a local Muslim with dual citizenship in Egypt and the U.S. He said he’s now worried about leaving the country to visit his parents in Egypt.

“There’s a lot of fear,” he said. “There’s a lot of questioning. Are we at the beginning of something worse?”