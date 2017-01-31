Vancouver police investigate Monday night shooting

A A

A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries after she was shot Monday night at a residence in the Rose Village neighborhood, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

No one was arrested at the time, but the incident is under investigation, Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said in an email.

Police were dispatched about 11:50 p.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of St. Johns Boulevard for a disturbance. When they arrived, officers heard a gunshot, entered the residence and discovered a woman with a gunshot wound, Kapp said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and could not be interviewed.

Two men who were also in the residence were interviewed. However, the man identified as a roommate was also transferred to a hospital for a medical evaluation based on some health conditions, Kapp said.

Police say there is no danger to the public. The investigation is being transferred to the Domestic Violence Unit for follow up, Kapp said.