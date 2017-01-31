WaferTech to host job fair Friday at WorkSource

A A

VANCOUVER – WaferTech, the Camas-based semiconductor maker, will host a job fair Friday. The job fair will is 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at WorkSource, 204 S.E. Stonemill Drive, Suite 215. Candidates should bring resumes and dress for a job interview.

The company said candidates should have at least one year “of stable work history or a minimum six-month work history with one employer while attending schools.”

Basic computer skills with a high school diploma, or equivalent, are preferred, the company added. Jobs will pay between $13.47 and $15.29 per hour.

For more information, contact John LeMarte at WorkSource at 360-735-5060 or jlemarte@esd.wa.gov.