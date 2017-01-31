Wal-Mart offering free two-day shipping to all

A A

Chicago – Wal-Mart has opened free two-day shipping to all customers, dropping a paid membership program.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer began shipping eligible orders of $35 or more to customers’ homes in two days or less. More than 2 million items are available for the free expedited shipping, including baby items, some food items, pet products, cleaning supplies and top toys and electronics, Wal-Mart said in a news release.

Wal-Mart previously reserved free two-day shipping for customers who paid for its ShippingPass membership. At $49 per year, ShippingPass was about half the price of Amazon’s popular Prime membership.