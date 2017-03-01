Camas girls beat Eastlake for first state tournament win

A A

TACOMA — In a school year already filled with athletic accomplishments at Camas High School, the girls basketball team added another memory Wednesday night.

The Papermakers won a state tournament game for the first time in program history.

Haley Hanson scored 16 points and Courtney Clemmer had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with her six points, leading Camas to a 44-36 victory over Eastlake of Sammamish in a round of 12 elimination game in the Class 4A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Camas (17-8) advances to the quarterfinals and will play Moses Lake (20-3) at 9 p.m. Thursday.

“All day, we’ve been saying, ‘We are winning this. We are winning this, guys.’ We had that mindset,” Hanson said. “We came out and performed. We did what we wanted to accomplish.

“It’s a fantastic feeling.”

Hanson took over the scoring load in the second half, with 12 of her game-high 16. Clemmer anchored a defense that held Eastlake to 10 points total in the second and third quarters.

“I don’t even know what to say. I can’t even put it into words right now,” Clemmer said. “It’s a crazy feeling. We worked so hard for this all year. To come out with that sort of energy and finish strong, it’s amazing.”

Camas took control with a 16-0 run in the middle of the game, ending the first half with nine points in a row to take a six-point lead and then scoring the first seven points of the second half.

Emma Jones, who scored seven points, gave Camas its first lead of the game, late in the first half, and the Papermakers never relinquished it.

Eastlake did put a scare into the Papermakers late. The Wolves kept battling, eventually pulling within two points with 1:37 to play in the game.

But 30 seconds later, Hanson drilled another jumper for a four-point Camas lead.

On Eastlake’s next possession, Jones poked away a pass, Hanson grabbed the loose ball, and then Hanson made two free throws for a six-point advantage.

Ball game. And a little Camas history.

For the school, that’s just the kind of year it has been. The football and girls soccer teams won state titles in the fall. The boys swimming team won a state title last month. And now the girls basketball program has its first state tournament victory.

Maggie Wells came off the bench to score six points for Camas. Wells offered some much needed offense as Camas was suffering through a miserable shooting performance in the first quarter.

Wells also scored just before the half to end the 9-0 run.

Madison Freemon, who finished with seven points, kept the run going with the first points of the second half. Later, Hanson swished a 3-pointer to make it 30-17, capping the 16-0 run.

Eastlake came back quick in the fourth quarter, making it a four-point game midway through the period.

Jones went on the attack for Camas, though, with a strong move to the hoop and a six-point advantage.

It was clear the Papermakers heard that message that Hanson described as they waited all day to play the final game at the dome.

The Papermakers were indeed going to win this one, a first for the program.

CAMAS 44, EASTLAKE 36

EASTLAKE — McKenzie Feinglas 0, Stacie Keck 6, Madison Lester 0, Cameron Edward 13, Gina Marxen 11, Elizabeth Chen 3, Keeli Burton 3, Alissa Acheson 0. Totals 14-52 (4-17) 4-7 36.

CAMAS — Meghan Finley 2, Jillian Webb 0, Teague Schroeder 0, Haley Hanson 16, Maggie Wells 6, Emma Jones 7, Madison Freemon 7, Courtney Clemmer 6. Totals 16-51 (2-13) 10-16 44.

Eastlake 10 7 3 16–36

Camas 6 17 7 14–44