CytoDyn nets $3.8 million in gross stock sales

A A

Vancouver biotech company CytoDyn has raised $4.25 million in gross sales of company stock, according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company had recently spoke in Seattle at a conference on retroviruses about its HIV treatments, shortly after it announced a new deal with a Bothell-based drug manufacturer to ramp up production of the treatment.

The filings say the company sold 5.6 million common shares at $0.75 apiece.

The company netted $3.8 million after expenses, to be spent on funding clinical trials for its treatment.

Traded on the OTC Markets as CYDY, CytoDyn’s common stock was valued at $0.72 per share Wednesday.