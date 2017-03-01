Electric Lightwave sale official, jobs cut at Vancouver site

A A

Around 40 local jobs at Electric Lightwave have been eliminated after its new Colorado-based owners took over Wednesday.

The layoffs were confirmed in an email by Shannon Paulk, a spokesperson for new owner Zayo Group. Twenty percent of the company’s nearly 1,200 workers will be laid off, she said, and 10 percent of its Washington staff.

Prior to the layoffs, 440 people worked at Electric Lightwave’s offices in the Fisher’s Landing neighborhood, she said, with another 60 or so work in offices in Kent and Spokane.

Paulk said all impacted employees were offered severance packages, and around 400 Vancouver workers were offered jobs with the new company. Parts of the company will be absorbed into other divisions of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Electric Lightwave, formerly Integra, has offices in 10 states, including one in Portland. The Columbian reached out to employees for comment but did hear back by press time.

The deal was first announced last November for $1.4 billion.

The deal overall creates a bigger footprint for Zayo, a telecom infrastructure company with over $2 billion in revenues. The company has 115,400 miles of fiber optics cable in North America and Europe, supplying rapid communications between organizations and companies.

From Electric Lightwave, Zayo acquires thousands of miles of fiber optics already laid in Denver, Phoenix, Seattle and other cities and 8,100 route miles of long-haul fiber optics, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The acquisition creates a synergistic network presence across the strategically important West Coast markets and strengthens our position as the only nationwide independent provider of communications infrastructure,” said Dan Caruso, Zayo chairman and CEO, in a statement.

The deal was finalized Wednesday. Shares of Zayo, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, closed Wednesday at $32.56 per share, up $1.05.