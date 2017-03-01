La Center boys rally past La Salle to win

A A

YAKIMA — La Center boys basketball coach Jeremy Ecklund didn’t need to make a fiery speech.

His players’ will was burning plenty hot.

Down five points after three quarters of an elimination game at the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday, La Center’s players took a stand.

“We decided we’re not going home,” sophomore guard Avery Seter said. “We’re going to put it all out there.”

La Center dominated from there on, beating La Salle of Yakima 61-51 to reach the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats face defending champion King’s of Seattle on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

A close back-and-forth game had tilted toward La Salle late in the third quarter. The Lightning had ended the quarter on a 14-5 run to take a 43-38 lead.

Having not advanced past the regional round of the state tournament since 2003, La Center could have decided they didn’t belong among the final 12 teams to have reached the SunDome.

But between the third and fourth quarters, Ecklund could see his players wouldn’t accept that fate.

“I didn’t have to say much to them,” Ecklund said. “I was trying to be a little more positive, but these guys were trying to push each other. They stepped up.”

La Center (17-5) had the will, but it also had an advantage. La Salle (13-11) was in foul trouble.

Three La Salle starters had four fouls early in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were in the bonus from the start of the fourth quarter, meaning any foul would send them to the free throw line. That’s where La Center cashed in. The Wildcats made 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter, in which they outscored La Salle 23-8.

“We wore them down,” Ecklund said. “I think it goes back to the first half where we just got them tired. As they got more tired, they started fouling more in the second half.”

There were also big shots along the way. Freshman Hunter Ecklund hit a 3-pointer with three minutes to play to put La Center up 53-49. He followed that with a jumper to extend the lead to six.

And as La Center made its free throws down the stretch, its defense allowed just two points in the final four minutes.

Ecklund finished with a game-high 20-points, including four 3-pointers.

“It felt great,” the coach’s son said. “My shots haven’t been falling the last few games. They finally started going in.”

Seter added 16 points. Jake Wise had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Matt Baher had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“It was a good team win,” Wise said. “Everybody was scoring evenly across the board. That’s how we’re going to win big games.

LA CENTER 61, LA SALLE 51

LA SALLE (13-11) – Bridger Parrish 8, Jeffrey Vargas 4, Jordan Martin 9, Kiernan Kershaw 9, Ryan James 15, Daniel Snyder 0, JayBok Garcia 0, Ben Perry 0, Nick Perry 4, Peterson Bohannon 0, Desmond Judd 0, Tommy Frame 2. Totals 17 (5) 12-15 51.

LA CENTER (17-5) – Shaydon Amstutz 0, Colby Shaw 0, Jon Eastman 0, Jake Wise 12, Joe Bork 2, Avery Seter 16, Jackson Leslie 0, Matt Baher 11, Hunter Ecklund 20, Mason Weaver 0. Totals 19 (5) 18-25 61.

La Salle 14 13 16 8–51

La Center 12 16 10 23–61