Letter: Beware signs of fascism

A A

My wife’s relatives fled Franco’s Spain in the 1930s and were very sensitive to the early warning signs of fascism (melding of business and government and suppression of opposition).

Given President Trump’s expulsion of CNN, Huffington Post, New York Times, etc., it may be worthwhile to review some early warning signs of fascism: extreme nationalism, disdain for human rights, identification of scapegoats (Muslims, Mexicans, immigrants), supremacy of the military, rampant sexism, controlled mass media, obsession with national security, religion and government intertwined, corporate power protected, labor power suppressed, disdain for intellectuals and the arts, obsession with crime and punishment, rampant cronyism and corruption, and fraudulent elections (perhaps Trump/Putin 2016?).

In my opinion, the FBI will do its job; the press will do its job; and we will have the truth.