Letter: Herrera Beutler should listen

I was extremely disappointed to get a last-minute pre-recorded phone message informing me Jaime Herrera Beutler would be cowardly hosting her town halls via phone. She refuses to give her constituents an opportunity to speak their concerns and be heard in person. If she is representing our values in her work, she should not be afraid to meet with us. The recorded message gave only a few hours’ notice of this phone meeting. This is inexcusable.

Our country is in turmoil. I don’t think anyone, no matter who you voted for, would disagree. It is going to take all of us working together to hold things together with a one-party Congress afraid to stand up to the White House on anything.

People are worried about massive deportations taking away the workers needed to harvest our crops. People want to reduce costs of health care but they don’t want to lose it entirely.

While constituents want to meet and voice their concerns and then have her represent us, her constituency, she is afraid to show her face. If her skin is that thin, she does not belong in office representing us.