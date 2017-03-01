Nutrition class offered for kids, parents

A A

The Vancouver Clinic is offering a nutrition class with a dietitian for kids and their parents.

The SHINE (Setting Healthy Initiatives through Nutrition Education) class is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at The Vancouver Clinic’s 87th Avenue office, 700 N.E. 87th Ave.

The class is for children 7 to 10 years old and their parent or guardian. A dietitian will teach participants nutritional facts that will help them to live a healthy lifestyle.

The class is $25 and limited to 10 children. To register, call 360-882-2778, ext. 2361.