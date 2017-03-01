Portland police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting in Vancouver

A A

On Tuesday, Portland police officers arrested a man suspected of shooting at an occupied vehicle parked at a Vancouver gas station and convenience store following some kind of dispute early that morning.

Edgar Thomas Quezada-Macias, 25, was arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

According to police, officers were first called to a Chevron fuel station convenience store, 13707 N.E. 28th St., around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. They didn’t find any victims but did recover spent shell casings.

Witness information helped the officers find the victims, who said they were at the store when another vehicle pulled into the lot. They said a man got out and approached the driver side of their vehicle, then got into some kind of verbal altercation with the driver, according to the police.

The man then produced a handgun and fired at the victim’s vehicle before he fled. No one was hurt, and officers located the vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes.

Detectives with the Safe Streets Task Force, the department’s gang crimes unit, identified Quezada-Macias as the shooter.

Portland police officers arrested Quezada-Macias later Tuesday, according to the Vancouver police. He was with the suspect vehicle from the shooting and had a firearm.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, on a temporary felony warrant out of Clark County, on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Vancouver police said the investigation was ongoing.