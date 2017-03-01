Spotlight on youth

A A

LEGISLATIVE PAGE PROGRAM

Sydney Clark, a student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton College Prep High School and the daughter of Molly Maloney-Clark and Sidney Clark of Vancouver, recently spent one week working as a page for the state House of Representatives in Olympia. She was sponsored by Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver.

Student pages deliver documents and messages, attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process, draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

