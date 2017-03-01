State shines with Peace Corps volunteers

A A

Three Washington universities sent more students to work in the Peace Corps last year than almost any other universities in their respective size categories in the nation.

The University of Washington — which often tops the list for the most undergraduate students who join the Peace Corps — came in second this year among large colleges and universities, bested this time by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the UW, 73 students joined the Peace Corps after they graduated. The UW-Madison signed up 87 of its undergrads.

Among medium-sized colleges, Western Washington University came in second with 48 volunteers. American University in Washington, D.C., came in first, sending 54.

And among small colleges and universities, the University of Puget Sound came in second, tying with the University of Mary Washington, in Virginia. Both schools sent 13 volunteers to the Peace Corps. Whitworth University in Spokane and The Evergreen State College in Olympia also made the top-10 list: Whitworth sent 12 and came in fourth, and Evergreen sent 11 volunteers and came in seventh. Whitman College in Walla Walla came in 22nd, with nine volunteers.

The Peace Corps has been ranking schools by the number of volunteers for more than a decade, as a way to spur friendly competition among colleges and universities. Last year, the UW was the top large school in the nation; it also ranked No. 1 in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2016. Western has also led its respective field in previous years.

Since 1961, the UW has sent a total of 2,981 volunteers to serve in the Peace Corps, making it third in the nation for the overall number of volunteers who have joined.