TigerStop opens office in Mexico City

A A

TigerStop, a maker of precision cutting equipment in Vancouver, announced Wednesday the opening of a new office in Mexico City.

The move aligns with the company’s recently stated plans to expand in more foreign markets with its catalog of products that aim make manufacturing faster and more precise.

“We are gaining traction in Mexico, and to serve this promising market we have decided to open in an office in one of the most cosmopolitan and bustling cities in the world, Mexico City,” said Jack Ragan, vice president of sales and service.

The new office will be managed by Gregoria Aspeitia, tasked with setting up a dealer network to sell products in the city and expand the company’s footprint in South America. Aspeitia is an industrial engineer with a master’s degree in administration and 23 years of experience, TigerStop said.

Outside of its Vancouver headquarters, TigerStop has one other office, in The Netherlands. It was founded in 1994 by Spencer Dick. Its products cut wood, metal and plastic.