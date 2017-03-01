Union says UO planning 75 layoffs of faculty

A A

EUGENE, Ore. — A labor union representing University of Oregon employees says the school is considering a plan to lay off 75 nontenured faculty members.

The Register-Guard reports that United Academics says the reductions will affect employees of the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and other university units.

The plans come as UO faces an $8.8 million gap in next year’s budget caused largely by rising pay and retirement benefits.

UO documents say the university is proposing to cover most of the budget shortfall with tuition increases, which will be considered by the board of trustees on Thursday and Friday.

University spokesman Tobin Klinger says there is no detailed information to release about potential cutbacks at this point.