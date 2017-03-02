Aging-in-place meetings planned

A A

The Clark County Commission on Aging will be holding a series of nine monthly meetings that are intended to raise awareness of services available for individuals hoping to age in their homes. The commission is a nine-member panel appointed by the county council that’s tasked with helping prepare Clark County for an aging populace. This year, the commission is focusing on supportive services for people 50 and older.

Each meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the sixth-floor hearing room of the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. The commission has invited expert speakers to the meetings to address specific topics.

• March 21: Caregiver resources.

• April 18: Normal aging.

• May 16: Home safety.

• June 20: Pharmaceutical issues.

• July 18: Home innovation.

• Aug. 15: Elder justice.

• Sept. 19: Mental health.

• Oct. 15: Socialization.

• Nov. 21: Complementary alternative medicine.

The meetings will be carried live on CVTV Channel 23 and online at www.cvtv.org. To see replay times, go to www.cvtv.org. For more information about the commission, visit, www.clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2017-supportive-services-speaker-series-0.