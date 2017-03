A A

Seattle – Amazon.com is creating a paid video channel, Heera, for fans of Indian movies, shows and kids’ programming, the latest addition to the online retailer’s growing crop of niche and premium online TV networks.

Heera will offer a large library of hit Bollywood films, including “Sultan,” starring Salman Khan, and “Fan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, as well as TV programs. Amazon Prime subscribers can add Heera for less than $5 a month, the company said.