Driver injured after crashing into Camas fire engine

One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a fire engine that was about to leave the scene of another crash on state Highway 14 in Camas.

At about 10 p.m., crews with the Camas-Washougal Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the westbound highway just east of the 192nd exit, the fire agency reported.

A medical unit and an engine responded to the scene to evaluate and treat the patient. The engine partially blocked the left lane for the response, which is standard safety procedure, according to the fire department.

After an evaluation, medical staff determined the driver would not need to be transported. As they prepared to depart the scene and return to the station, a small car traveling “highway speed” struck the rear passenger side of the fire engine, the fire department said.

The vehicle that struck the engine was completely destroyed and the driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries and required extrication, the fire agency said.

No firefighters were injured, but the engine involved in the crash sustained significant damage and is out of service until it is repaired.

“While the cause of this incident is not known at this time, the fire department would like to remind everyone to drive cautiously and slowly when coming upon emergency vehicles working on the roadway,” Chief Nick Swinhart wrote in a press release. “In 2015 in the United States, five firefighters lost their lives after being hit by vehicles while working on emergency scenes. The department is thankful no personnel were injured at this incident.”

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.