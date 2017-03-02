Federal judge orders six indicted Baltimore officers to be held

A A

BALTIMORE — A federal judge on Thursday ordered that six Baltimore police officers be held in detention pending their trial on racketeering charges, saying no conditions of release were sufficient to ensure public safety.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Gallagher said the allegations against Detectives Momodu Gondo, Evodio Hendrix, Daniel Hersl, Jemell Rayam, Maurice Ward, and Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, six of seven officers indicted in the alleged scheme Wednesday, suggested “an egregious breach of public trust” and a “flagrant disregard of consequences of their actions.”

She said the detectives’ extensive law enforcement experience provided them with an “unusual ability to find ways around” potential conditions of their release.

Her decision came after five of the officers pleaded not guilty to the federal racketeering charges against them, which carry decades of potential prison time. Jenkins did not enter a plea. The seventh officer, Marcus Taylor, has a detention hearing today.

Federal prosecutors alleged the officers robbed Baltimore residents, fabricated court documents and filed fraudulent overtime claims.

“This is not a case of overzealous policing. These are robberies and extortions,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise.

Appearing at an event Thursday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said there would be widespread fallout in the agency as a result of the indictments. He said he has already ordered some plainclothes officers to wear uniforms, and said there would be “a lot of reviews, a lot of investigations and a lot of audits” with regard to overtime pay and other areas of the agency.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said her office was continuing to review cases brought by the indicted officers. On Wednesday, one case was dropped and prosecutors said three more cases were dropped Thursday.

In U.S. District Court, Wise said witnesses in the case are “terrified” they will face retribution from the officers. He said the officers have shown they are capable of evading supervision by the police department and the U.S. Department of Justice, which was investigating the department during the time of the alleged crimes, and would not think twice about evading whatever conditions are put upon them if they were released.