Hispanic man wins $1.85M judgment

SEATTLE – Attorneys for a Hispanic man who worked on an Alaska fishing boat say he has won a $1.85 million settlement against his former employer, Seattle-based Alaska Longline, for relentless racial harassment.

Francisco Miranda, 37, and other Hispanic crew members were called “dirty Mexicans” and other racial epithets by the captain and first mate of the Ocean Prowler in 2011.

The judgment says the captain also treated Hispanic crew members differently from those who were white, and that a white crew member confirmed that.

Alaska Longline attorney Mark Scheer said the company wanted to “publicly apologize to Mr. Miranda for what he experienced,” has changed management teams and implemented a “vigorous training program” to prevent future incidents.

Miranda, born in Los Angeles,is a U.S. citizen.