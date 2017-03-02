Latte Da owners buy Grant House restaurant

A A

The Grant House, the restaurant in a historic home that once belonged to Ulysses S. Grant, will undergo a changing of the guard.

Suzy Taylor, who owned the restaurant with her sister since 2004, said Thursday she and her husband will move back to his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. They talked about moving before, she said, but they waited for their children to grow up.

“Then, last spring we realized ‘Oh, our last high schooler is graduating,’ so we started talking about selling the business,’” she said.

Scott and Sarah Flury, owners of Latte Da Coffee House and Wine Bar, will officially take over in April. The couple opened the cafe in 2011 and bring experience that Taylor hoped to find in her replacements.

“They’re fantastic people,” Taylor said, adding that the transition is underway, and the Flury’s are observing day-to-day operations before the hand-off.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed.