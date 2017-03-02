Maplecrest home showing turns into home burglary

A A

Allyson Clarke said that her Maplecrest house had been on the market for one day when she learned of an interested buyer.

Clarke’s real estate agent scheduled a showing for the interested clients and their agent for about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Clarke said.

So on Tuesday, when her husband wanted to know if he could head home for lunch, he asked her to check their in-home surveillance camera to see if the showing was over.

“We have a camera in plain sight, on top of a kitchen cabinet,” she said. “We mainly have it there for when we’re out of town to see what our pets are doing.”

But when she looked at the live feed, she saw a man wearing latex gloves rifling through her kitchen.

She immediately called her husband, who previously worked in law enforcement, and sent him the video. Her husband immediately recognized it as a burglary and raced home, but the man was already gone.

Clarke sent the video to her real estate agent, who recognized the man. He had also left his business card behind, standard practice after viewing a house.

Clarke said they found pills gone from a oxycodone prescription, left over from a previous surgery, but didn’t find anything else missing.

“My first thought was, I wonder how many people he’s done this to?” she said.

The Clarkes have filed a report with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Fred Neiman, spokesman for the agency, said that they have identified a suspect in the case but have not had a chance to speak with him.

Neiman said there was no other information to release but added that it is an active investigation.

Clarke said her husband was already apprehensive about having strangers in his home, so to have this happen on their first showing was unnerving. She said she feels violated, but that they are moving forward with the home selling process, though are checking their video camera footage more frequently.