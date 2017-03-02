Partnership to enhance cancer care in Clark County

A A

A new partnership in Clark County will give residents access to leading cancer care and clinical trials without crossing the Columbia River.

Legacy Health and the Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Institute are teaming up with The Vancouver Clinic to expand their cancer collaborative into Southwest Washington. The OHSU Knight – Legacy Health Cancer Collaborative has had a network of integrated adult cancer care clinics throughout the Portland area since July 2013.

In addition to access to clinical trials, local residents will now be able to take advantage of the latest chemotherapy regimens offered through the Knight Cancer Institute at Vancouver medical offices. The partnership will also allow for better coordinated care for patients.

“It’s access to the world-class cancer care here in Clark County,” said Bryce Helgerson, president of Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. “I just think it’s important that people who live in this area have access to that without having to travel.”

“The goal is to keep people in the community,” he added.

The collaboration means adult cancer care services will be provided by Legacy at its Salmon Creek campus and The Vancouver Clinic’s 87th Avenue location. All clinics will be operated and managed by Legacy Salmon Creek as outpatient departments of the hospital.

“These agreements bring the goals of the Cancer Collaborative to life,” said Ann Raish, vice president of oncology services at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, in a news release. “The collaborative was designed to bring the latest advances in personalized care to patients across our region, and this expansion will make a great impact for patients in Clark County.”

The Vancouver Clinic’s hematology and medical oncology and infusion clinic at the 87th Avenue office will be re-branded as part of the collaborative; the clinic’s oncology and infusion staff will also become employees of Legacy Health. That change is effective March 21.

Legacy Salmon Creek will continue to offer infusion and radiation oncology services in its medical building. And, beginning this summer, Vancouver Clinic physicians will provide hematology and medical oncology services at the hospital.

“This collaboration will more closely integrate adult cancer care treatment options for our patients and ensure efficient utilization of health care resources throughout the region,” said Mark Mantei, CEO of The Vancouver Clinic, in a news release.

Cancer collaborative

Legacy Health and OHSU Knight Cancer Institute formed the cancer collaborative in 2013 in order to provide better coordinated care in more locations and to share their resources instead of duplicating services. The collaborative currently has clinics in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties in Oregon.

The Knight Cancer Institute, led by Dr. Brian Druker, is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center between Sacramento and Seattle.

In 2015, the institute completed its Knight Cancer Challenge — a $500 million fundraising drive matched by Nike founder Phil Knight. The money is supporting the first large-scale program dedicated to early detection of lethal cancers.

The expansion of the cancer collaborative into Clark County means local residents can benefit from the work being done at OHSU, Helgerson said.

“It’s really exciting,” he said.