Seattle pool lifeguard arrested for voyeurism

SEATTLE (AP) — A 19-year-old lifeguard at a Seattle pool has been arrested after staff found he had set up a cellphone to record video in an employee locker room.

Seattle police say officers were called to the pool in the Ballard neighborhood Wednesday morning on a report that two female employees had found a cellphone underneath a pile of swimsuits.

Police say employees reviewed the video on the phone, which reportedly showed the suspect setting up the camera.

Officers arrested the man at the pool and booked him into the King County Jail for voyeurism.

The lifeguard has worked part-time at the Ballard Pool for the past two years.

He was not employed at any other city pool facility.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives are investigating.