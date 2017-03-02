Snap makes history in market debut

A A

On Thursday morning, Snap Inc.’s 26-year-old chief executive Evan Spiegel and 28-year-old chief technology officer Bobby Murphy swapped their beachside V-neck T-shirts for button-downs, darks suits, and gold and blue ties.

Standing before a sea of stock traders, news cameras and big screens with Snapchat’s faceless ghost logo to mark the occasion, the pair rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, signaling the company’s public market debut. Phones rang. Fingers swiped across tablets. Traders negotiated. Finally, screens at the stock exchange, Snap executives and investors lit up with excitement as the company’s shares climbed.

The Los Angeles company, which makes the popular photo and video-messaging app Snapchat, held the biggest initial public offering for a Los Angeles company, a milestone that places the firm among the heavyweights of the technology world.

After pricing shares at $17 apiece to raise $3.4 billion, the company saw its stock leap 41 percent to $24 when it began trading under the ticker symbol SNAP around 8:15 a.m. EST. Shares hovered around $25 before closing at $24.48 on Thursday, valuing the company at more than $34 billion. Demand for shares has been 10 times the supply despite questions about Snap’s growth prospects.

“Some of the hype comes from the fact that Snap is the last large social media company that people can invest in on the public market,” said Rohit Kulkarni, managing director of investment research firm SharesPost.

Twitter went public in 2013, Facebook before it in 2012. Analysts believe that the enthusiasm for Snap has been heightened by both the dearth of major stock debuts in recent years, as well as what is seen as the last chance for investors to jump on board the social media bandwagon.

“There has been a lot of pent-up demand from investors to have a piece of the new pie,” said Pai-Ling Yin, an associate professor of entrepreneurship at USC. “Snap’s timing is great for that, but you have to keep that in mind when considering how to interpret the first-day valuation.”

Experiencing a “pop” — when a company’s stock jumps immediately after an IPO — is not unusual for technology firms, especially as they deal with the sudden rush in investor interest. But a day-one pop isn’t indicative of a stock’s long-term prospects. Twitter went public at $26 a share, experienced a 73 percent pop to $45.10, and today trades at only $15.72. Facebook, meanwhile, went public at $38 a share, surged nearly 18 percent during its first day of trading, then fell to Earth six months later at a low of $17.55. The company’s stock today trades at $136.

Which is to say it’s far too soon to know how Snap’s stock will perform in the long run.