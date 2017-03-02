Turkey losing patience with U.S. over Kurds

A A

Turkey vowed to capture a Syrian town if the U.S. doesn’t clear out the Kurdish fighters who control it, signaling its patience has worn thin over Washington’s backing of the militia — a partner in the campaign against Islamic State.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters Thursday in Ankara that the town of Manbij was the next target for Turkish troops and their rebel allies in Syria once they take full control of the border town of Al-Bab from Islamic State militants. The strategy aligns with Ankara’s objectives when it sent its army into Syria in August: to quash the radical Sunni group — and to keep Syrian Kurdish forces from linking up with Kurdish PKK separatists in Turkey.

“We have said that we would strike if the YPG fails to withdraw,” Cavusoglu said on Thursday, using the acronym of a prominent Syrian Kurdish militant group. “Our demand from the U.S. and its new administration is to have the YPG leave Manbij as soon as possible.” He added that he sees no risk of a “face-off” with American troops in Manbij.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already declared that Manbij belongs to Arabs, not Kurds.

Turkey’s threat to attack Kurdish forces in the town threatens to drive a wedge between Turkey and the U.S. at a time when the two NATO allies are discussing possible cooperation in a major offensive against Islamic State’s self-declared capital of Raqqa.