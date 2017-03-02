Vehicle comes loose during tow, crashes head-on

A A

Two drivers sustained serious injury after a head-on collision in Camas Wednesday night.

A 17-year-old Vancouver boy was operating a vehicle that was being towed by a friend heading west on Northeast 28th Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Camas Police Department.

The two vehicles became separated and the vehicle that was being towed crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, police said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals. The 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and the 60-year-old man driving the eastbound vehicle suffered critical injuries, Camas Police Officer Debrah Riedl.

No names are being released due to the inability to contact family, police said.

The 17-year-old is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of intoxicants, Riedl said, though added that the way the vehicles became separated may have contributed to the crash.

Detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit are assisting with the investigation.