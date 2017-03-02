Vital Statistics

A A

Marriage dissolution

DECREES GRANTED

Bunn, Erin Leigh and Jared Akram.

Clymer, Shawn Killeen and David Kenneth.

PETITIONS FILED

Martin, Drew Waylon and Jessicca M.

Rivero, Amelia Francisca and Gilbert Arthur.

Markle, Michelle A. and James E. Jr.

Pfeiffer, Shawn E. and Michaeline Erin Carey.

Sagaydak, Manuel Viktorovich and Yelena Timofeyevna.

Speas, Roger Kent and Larsen, Majken Bormer.

Leonard, Daniel and Colleen.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED Feb. 28

Galusha, Brian Gene, 47, Vancouver, and Rivers, Sarah Marie, 34, Vancouver.

Varivoda, Katherine A., 19, Vancouver, and Rymar, Mikhail P., 24, Battle Ground.

Villines, Christopher Dewayne, 33, Vancouver, and Register, Misty Dawn, 33, Springdale, Ariz.

Kibukevich, Aleksandr P., 23, Vancouver, and Fabyanchuk, Yulia Vasilyevna, 21, Battle Ground.

Mendez-Mata, Jaqueline, 24, Vancouver, and Velasco-Nieto, Fernando Assiel, 26, Vancouver.

Bou, Jinda Ann, 40, Vancouver, and Jones, Charles Michael Jr., 53, Vancouver.

Ito, Ernesto Nathan, 24, Vancouver, and Bello, Miriam Tagle, 23, Vancouver.

Simpson, Melissa Ryan, 25, Battle Ground, and Varian, Alexander Jake, 27, Battle Ground.

Smith, Chrystie Jean, 34, Vancouver, and Nelson, Benjamin Ray, 35, Vancouver.

Hersh, Matthew Ryan, 34, Battle Ground, and Thompson, Stephanie Irene, 32, Battle Ground.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Vernier, Sinead, 27, transient, 20 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Stahnke, Feb. 24).

Hunt, Sergio Dupree, 30, 15300 N.E. 91st St., 60 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Stahnke, Feb. 24).

Taylor, Tanner Ranson, 23, 12800 S.E. 7th St., 12 months sex offender sentencing alternative, indecent liberties. (Gonzales, Feb. 24).

Ovall, Allen Jay, 48, 5901 N.E. 102nd Ave., 38 months, DUI felony, ignition interlock device violation. (Stahnke, Feb. 24).

Lairopi, Rufino Manuel, 30, 16410 S.E. 5th St., 45 months, possession of heroin with intent to deliver. (Stahnke, Feb. 24).

Harris, Jeremy David, 43, transient, 17 months, taking a vehicle without permission-2, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property-2 access device. (Stahnke, Feb. 24).