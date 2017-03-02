Woman hospitalized after car strikes several mailboxes

A A

A woman found walking in the street after a crash that forced a couple of mailboxes through her car’s windshield was hospitalized Thursday afternoon, and deputies were investigating what happened.

Deputies, firefighters and medics were called after a report of a crash around 4:15 p.m., in the 22800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue, near Dollars Corner.

Clark County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Tim Dawdy said a woman heading north in a red sedan ran off the side of the roadway, hit several mailboxes, then hit a tree before stopping in a ditch.

A couple of those mailboxes flew through the car’s windshield, Dawdy said, and they ended up inside the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived to find the driver walking down the street. The woman was ultimately taken to a hospital for possible trauma.

“The mechanism of the wreck was extreme,” he said, referring to how the crash played out, even though she was up and walking. “Very often, when people have wrecks like this, we look at the mechanism and the extenuating circumstances surrounding the wreck.”

Inside the vehicle, responding officers also found a small dog.

Officials were still working around 5:30 p.m. to contact a relative or friend of the driver who could pick up the dog. Dawdy said the dog appeared to be OK, despite what had happened.

The sheriff’s office said the woman fell asleep and was cited for driving with a suspended license.