An E. coli outbreak in five states, including Oregon, has put children in the hospital and made several seriously ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert on Friday, saying that the outbreak is most likely caused by I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter. I.M. Healthy granola coated with SoyNut Butter could also be contaminated, the CDC said.

Health officials warned the public and schools, day care centers and other institutions not to serve these products. They said even if someone has eaten the soy nut butters and not gotten sick, the products should be put in sealed trash bags and thrown away to ensure that animals or children can’t get to them.

The strain of E. coli in the outbreak — O157:H7 — is potentially deadly.

So far, 12 patients have been identified since Jan. 6. Six people have been hospitalized. Two of the patients live in Oregon, with four each in California and Arizona; there was one each in New Jersey and Maryland.