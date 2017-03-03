Bill directed at Clark County passes Senate

A A

Olympia – A measure backed by Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, to allow for land near railroads to be developed for freight-rail dependent uses passed the Senate.

“Clark County has a unique opportunity to offer high-demand freight rail land,” Wilson said in a statement. “Hundreds and potentially thousands of jobs could be added through this expansion of freight rail-related industry. That’s a big step for economic development right here in our community.”

The measure, Senate Bill 5517, would could clear the path for buildings and other infrastructure to be built to aid in the processing, storage and transportation of goods, according to a news release.

Rep. Liz Pike, R-Camas has a similar measure in the House.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.